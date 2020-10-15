PLAINVILLE — Revenue from the state’s only slots parlor continues to lag as gambling venues in the state operate under coronavirus pandemic rules.
According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Plainridge Park Casino reported revenue of just over $9.4 million for September. That’s down from the $10.2 million the racino reported in August — the first full month it was open since the pandemic lockdown began in March — and from the $11.7 million in February, the last full month before the lockdown.
And it’s still a drop from the $11.5 million in revenue Plainridge saw in September of last year. It’s also only about half of the revenue in its full month of operation in 2015, which was over $18.2 million.
Penn National, the company that operates Plainridge, does not comment on the casino’s monthly earning reports.
According to the gaming commission, the state’s three gambling locations reported revenues of approximately $70 million in September. Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated approximately $71 million in revenue in August.
All three gaming venues have seen months of declining gross gaming revenue, which is the money wagered minus the winnings paid out.
Plainridge told workers last month that its revenues were being affected by the pandemic and layoffs might be needed. The company has not said when layoffs might be coming or how many.
Plainridge returned to 24/7 operation on Oct. 9. It had been operating with limited hours and at limited capacity since it reopened in July under state rules.
Plainridge recently won renewal of its five-year operating license from the gaming commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.