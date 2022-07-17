PLAINVILLE — Revenue ticked up again at the state’s only slots parlor last month, continuing a recovery from a dismal start to the year.
Plainridge Park Casino reported gross gaming revenue of nearly $11.97 million for June, according to figures released by the state gaming commission on Friday. That’s up from May’s revenue of $11.73 million and from last year’s June revenue of $11.31 million.
Gross gaming revenue — the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home in winnings — has risen every month this year after a sharp drop in January to $9.84 million.
For the most part, though, gaming revenues at Plainridge have tended to hover between just over $11 million and nearly $13 million since climbing back from March to July of 2020 when pandemic regulations shut down the state’s casinos, along with other entertainment and those considered by the government as non-essential industries.
The commission reported Friday that the month saw a total of $93 million in gross gambling revenue from all three casinos in the state, up from $91 million in May.
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett reported $60 million and MGM Springfield reported $21.1 million in June. Both of those casinos offer slot machines, table game and poker. Plainridge, the oldest of the three, does not have live table games.
In May, nearly seven years after it opened as the state’s first legal gaming venue, the casino’s total revenues topped $1 billion.
Plainridge, as a so-called category 2 slots parlor, is taxed on 49% of gross gaming revenue under state law and contributed nearly $4.77 million in taxes to the state last month, plus $1.07 million to the racehorse development fund.
Penn National, the Pennsylvania-based company that has managed Plainridge since it opened as a slots parlor in 2015, does not comment on the monthly revenue reports.