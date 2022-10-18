PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino had its best September in four years, according to figures the state gaming commission released Tuesday.
The slots parlor reported gross gaming revenues of $12.19 million for the month, up from $11.96 million in August and ahead of the revenue of $11.99 million in September of last year.
It was the best showing for gross gaming revenue -- the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home in winnings -- since the pre-pandemic September of 2018 when the casino reported a take of $14.3 million.
Plainridge revenues have held relatively steady this year, leveling off in the $12 million range over the last few months since a sharp dip in January.
Penn National Gaming, which operates Plainridge, does not comment on the monthly revenue reports.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported Monday that for the month of September, Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $94 million in gross gaming revenue, up from the approximately $92 million in August.
MGM and Encore, so-called resort casinos, offer live table games such as poker and blackjack. Plainridge does not.
Plainridge, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of its gross gaming revenue. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to local aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM and Encore are taxed on 25% of their revenue; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.
That works out to approximately $25.5 million in taxes in September.
To date, the gaming commission says, Massachusetts has collected approximately $1.208 billion in total taxes and assessments from the three venues since they opened.
