PLAINVILLE — March saw Plainridge Park Casino have its best month for revenue since last July, according to figures released Friday by the state’s gaming commission.
Plainridge, the state’s only slots parlor, recorded gross gaming revenue of just over $12.9 million last month, a nearly $2 million jump over revenues from February and an improvement over March 2021’s figure of $12.2 million.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home, similar to profit in other businesses.
Overall, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that the state’s three gaming venues — Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor — generated approximately $102 million in revenue in March. Revenue at all three sites was up compared to February.
Penn National, the Pennsylvania-based company that operates Plainridge, does not comment on its monthly revenue reports.
Plainridge, classed as a category 2 slots facility by the state, is taxed on 49% of its revenue. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to Local Aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund.
Plainridge Racecourse opened its harness racing season on Wednesday.
March’s numbers represented a second month of rebounding revenues for the slots parlor.
February’s results of over $10.9 million, perhaps helped along by falling coronavirus numbers, pulled Plainridge revenue back onto an upward track.
January had marked the first time gross gaming revenue at the Route 1 casino and racetrack had fallen below $10 million since last March, and was Plainridge’s worst single-month performance since February 2021, when it posted $9.6 million in revenue.
Before January’s results, revenues had been on what appeared to be a positive trend for Plainridge. The casino had revenues of just over $11 million in gross gaming revenue for December, a slight increase over November’s figure of nearly $10.9 million and a healthy showing compared to last December’s $9.1 million.
The company last posted revenues of $12.9 million in July 2021.