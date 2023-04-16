PLAINVILLE -- Area veterans can learn about benefits they're entitled to Wednesday at a forum hosted by Plainridge Park Casino.
PLAINVILLE -- Area veterans can learn about benefits they're entitled to Wednesday at a forum hosted by Plainridge Park Casino.
The session is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the venue at 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
The briefing will be presented by a team from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
They will discuss the following topics: service-connected compensation, non-service-connected pension, survivor's benefits, discharge upgrades, VA Health Care, PACT Act changes, claim submitals and more.
Others set to attend are Plainville Veterans Service Officer Stephen Travers, Plainville Town Administrator Brian Noble, and Robert Lewis, commander of American Legion, District 6, Norfolk County.
Local veteran Jim Blase said there could be as many as 400 veterans attending.
Light snacks and beverages will be available.
