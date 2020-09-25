PLAINVILLE — Patrons who want to gamble when they want to gamble will soon be able to do so again at Plainridge Park Casino.
The state’s only “racino” and slot parlor will return to 24/7 operation on Oct. 9. The decision was announced at Thursday’s meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Plainridge has been operating with limited hours — 7 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and round-the-clock on weekends — and at limited capacity since it reopened in July.
It was shut down in March along with other “nonessential” businesses in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Penn National, the company that operates Plainridge, declined to comment on the new hours on Friday.
The state’s other two gaming venues — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM in Springfield — have been open around the clock for several weeks.
At Thursday’s virtual meeting, members of the commission said officials found “broad compliance at each of the casinos” with health and safety rules.
“On the safety and health measures, things are continuing to go well at each of the three properties with continued broad compliance by the casinos with the health and safety requirements, continued dedication of resources for sanitization, hygiene, the enforcement of mask protocol with their employees and with guests, enforcement of the beverage requirement limited to those seated while gaming, and overall acceptance by the patrons has been good with no significant issues to report at this time,” said Loretta Lillios, the deputy director of the commission.
Encore Boston Harbor reopened its spa Thursday and MGM Springfield is opening its steakhouse on weekends, according to published reports.
The nearly $10.2 million in revenue Plainridge reported last month fell short of the $11.7 million it took in in February, the last full month before the shutdown, and well short of the just over $12 million it collected in August of last year.
Earlier this month, Plainridge reported that its revenues were still being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Penn National warned it may have to make furloughs of some of its employees permanent and said the company’s properties may not be able to resume normal operations “for the foreseeable future.”
Plainville Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson told the gaming commission last week, during a hearing on the renewal of Plainridge’s five-year license, that Penn National had pledged to honor its commitment of monthly payments to the town.
