PLAINVILLE — Starting Wednesday, the town will be collecting essential goods for migrant families who have moved into town.
A Plainville Humanitarian Response Team has been set up to support the families and is accepting donations.
They will be collected between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at bins set up at 6 Wilkins Drive, Suite 105-106.
Items needed include: clothing (men’s, women’s, children 6 months to 8), including socks and underwear; food, including individual-sized snacks, boxes of cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, shelf-stable juice; gift cards for food shopping; bottled water; personal care items such as feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes, bath/liquid hand/baby soaps, hand sanitizer, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste/brushes, razors, shaving cream/lotion, lip balm, hair brushes, laundry detergent, and thermometers.
Any questions regarding donations should be directed to Jennifer Plante at 508-965-5208 or plante.jennifer@hotmail.com.
