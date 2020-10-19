PLAINVILLE — It turns out, reports of a 60-year-old Rhode Island woman’s death following a weekend traffic accident were, as Mark Twain once put it, greatly exaggerated.
Quoting Det. Lt. James Floyd, The Sun Chronicle reported on Monday that the Cumberland woman had died after her car hit a utility pole at 116 East Bacon St. (Route 106) at 12:44 p.m. Saturday.
But on Monday, Floyd said the woman walked into the police station Sunday looking for the accident report.
The officer denied ever saying the woman had died but The Sun Chronicle stands by its report.
According to the police report on the accident, responding officers said the woman started to answer their questions, “but incoherently.”
While officers were waiting for the ambulance to arrive, the woman became unresponsive, stopped breathing and began turning blue, the report said.
Plainville paramedics took over and began life-saving measures and she was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment, it said.
