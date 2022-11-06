PLAINVILLE -- Residents who see smoke around sewer lines this week don't need to be alarmed.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the town is conducting smoke testing investigations to identify sources of extraneous water that discharge into sanitary sewers.
Such infiltration costs residents and businesses money as more wastewater has to be sent to and treated by the North Attleboro treatment plant.
The testing involves blowing white smoke into the sewer lines in the street and observing/recording where the smoke leaks out. The smoke is harmless, odorless, non-staining, and leaves no residue, town officials said.
The smoke will not enter a building unless there are defects in the home or business's sanitary plumbing, officials added.
"Although unlikely, should smoke enter your building, do not be alarmed," officials said. Simply open windows and notify the crew in the street. "Be assured that the smoke will disappear quickly."
Prior to the tests, you can reduce the chances of smoke entering your building by pouring about a gallon of water down each sink and flush each toilet in your home. This will allow water to fill each trap (bend in the piping under the fixture).
The hours for testing are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The smoke testing is being coordinated by the town's engineering consultants, BETA Group, and will be conducted by EST Associates. Representatives of the firms will carry photo identification and EST vehicles will be clearly labeled with the company name.
Those suffering from lung or respiratory ailments, should call 781-455-0003 and special arrangements will be made.
For more information or questions, contact the Water & Sewer Operations Division at 508-695-6871, Ext. 821 or 822.