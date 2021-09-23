PLAINVILLE — The town is forming a committee to look at regionalizing its elementary schools.
The School Regionalization Study Committee will contact neighboring school systems to determine any interest they may have in exploring the possibility.
The committee will also identify potential organizational, operational and financial benefits of combining school systems.
The town’s two elementary schools have experienced deep service reductions and staff layoffs since voters rejected two multi-million dollar overrides of the state tax-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 in the past two years.
Residents at the June annual town meeting supported creating the committee.
The subject of regionalizing local elementary schools has been studied more than once in past years, with the Wrentham, Norfolk and King Philip districts involved.
At least seven residents have expressed interest in serving on the study committee: James Caprarella, King Philip Regional School Committee member Bruce Cates, Maggie Clarke, Richard Comeau, Joanne Sawyer, Reed Webster, and Acting Police Chief James Floyd.
Interim Town Administrator Brian Noble and a member of the select board and local school committee are expected to serve on the committee.
The committee will report its findings to the select board, with a recommendation for further action.
The select board is also forming two other committees: a Veterans Memorial Committee and a Permanent Building & Maintenance Committee.
The veterans committee will develop a proposal for honoring local vets, especially those killed in action.
Committee members will solicit input from town veterans, residents, historical commission members and others.
At least two residents have applied to serve on the five-member committee: Lee Mish and Kristine Moore.
The building and maintenance committee will develop a maintenance capital plan for all town buildings and work with the town administrator to coordinate, fund, and execute the plan.
Noble, school Superintendent David Raiche, Caprarella, Comeau, Clarke and Floyd have applied for the five-member committee.
Appointments to the three new committees are scheduled at Monday night’s select board meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m at town hall, and application forms can be found at www.plainville.ma.us.
