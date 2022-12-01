seekonk car suspect 12-1-22

In a still photo from a video posted to Seekonk Residents Facebook, a man in a hoodie runs up to a car about 3 a.m. on Nov. 29 and runs off when an exterior light turns on.

 FACEBOOK

PLAINVILLE -- Police are reminding residents to lock their cars after a dozen unlocked vehicles were entered sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

One of the stolen cars was recovered in Pawtucket by Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

