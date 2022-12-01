PLAINVILLE -- Police are reminding residents to lock their cars after a dozen unlocked vehicles were entered sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
One of the stolen cars was recovered in Pawtucket by Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The crimes occurred in neighborhoods, including those off South Street between Cross Street and the Wrentham town line.
The incidents occurred a week after a half-dozen cars were discovered broken into in the Millbrook Drive and Garrison Drive neighborhood off Route 106.
Also on Wednesday, North Attleboro police say three cars were entered and two cars with the keys inside were stolen between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. in the downtown area.
A comforter and cosmetics were stolen from one of the vehicles, North Attleboro police Capt. Jason Roy said in an email.
One of the stolen cars was recovered in Plainville and the other was recovered in Pawtucket, Roy said.
It is not clear whether any of the incidents are related, but police say there is one thing the incidents have in common: the cars were left unlocked.
“Often times these thefts are committed by criminals by simply trying door handles hoping for unlocked vehicles,” North Attleboro police said in a statement. “It is an all too common problem that can be prevented by simply locking your vehicle and taking the keys with you."
Police also recommend residents take any valuables out of vehicles or hide them in the trunk, even if the cars are left parked in driveways.
Police suggest parking in well-lit and heavily traveled areas, and if at home, to park in the garage if possible.
Earlier this week, Seekonk police said they responded to similar incidents. On Facebook, they frequently remind residents to lock their cars by making it a routine at 9 p.m. every night calling it #9PMROUTINE.
In a video from a doorbell camera posted on a Seekonk Residents Facebook page, a car is shown driving up shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday on Coyle Drive.
A man in a hoodie runs up a driveway to attempt to open a door on an SUV, but runs back to the car when an exterior light turns on.
The video also shows another person running back to the car from another house and what sounds like a girl or a woman is heard laughing as the four-door sedan drives off.
North Attleboro police also recommend keeping important paperwork such as registration, insurance cards or user manuals locked up in a glove box or center console.
The user manuals contain sensitive information, such as key replacement codes and door lock codes, which are common targets for criminals, according to police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.