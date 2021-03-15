PLAINVILLE — The proposed $1.95 million Proposition 2 1/2 budget override would increase property taxes less than $115 per quarter for the owner of an average $401,000 single-family home, town officials say.
Selectmen voted at the end of last month to place the referendum question on the April 5 annual town election ballot.
Last June, voters overwhelmingly rejected a $3.25 million override, which led to substantial reductions in the town government and school budgets, and many layoffs.
“The proposed $1.95 million override focuses specifically on bringing back our most critical and essential services,” Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson said.
She added that they are “services that will have the greatest impact on the town’s ability to provide safety, security, basic government functions, and education.”
For local schools, the additional funds would bring back 10 full-time positions and increase some part-time positions, including several aides, for the upcoming budget year, which starts July 1. The additional teachers and aides would help “keep classroom sizes at consistent levels,” officials said.
The override money would also restore five firefighters, allowing for a second ambulance to be brought back, and fill two police officer and one police sergeant position.
Two highway department laborer positions would also be reinstated and the parks department budget would be restored.
For town hall, two half-time positions in the treasurer and assessing departments and a part-time position in the town clerk’s office would be brought back. Also, there would be a restoration of full-time hours for all town hall workers whose hours were cut to retain co-workers.
Finally, the override money would pay for a facilities manager to be shared between town and school buildings
“This smaller override does not fully restore all positions and expenses that were cut,” Thompson said. “Rather, it focuses on bringing only the most critical public safety personnel to improve the town’s response to emergencies and restores some staff and staff hours in our public buildings.
“This will assist the town in restoring service levels in buildings that will be back to full operation and open to the public as capacity limits are eased throughout 2021.”
To put the new override in perspective, Thompson pointed out the proposed level service budget for this fiscal year was $4.6 million higher than the budget passed at July’s town meeting.
Selectmen conducted a survey of residents last fall.
“The selectmen heard loud and clear through the results of this survey that many residents felt the previous override request was too high, too much for them to handle in the current economic climate, and that the town should consider further cutting budgets and return with a smaller figure,” Thompson said.
If town meeting decides the full amount of the override is not needed, it could choose to not appropriate the funds and the additional taxes will not be raised, Thompson noted.
There is a link on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us, that has answers to questions that have come in to an overridequestions@plainville.ma.us mailbox.
“These questions will be aggregated and addressed at weekly/bi-weekly board of selectmen meetings between now and Election Day,” Thompson said.
