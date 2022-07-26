PLAINVILLE — The town has a new department to maintain its buildings.
Select board members Monday night supported Town Administrator Brian Noble’s plan to create a facilities maintenance department to oversee town and school buildings.
The department will have three employees: a facilities director with a salary range of $86,000 to $106,000, and a supervisor and laborer who would both be paid $22 to $31 an hour.
The personnel tab, which could also cost an additional up to $24,000 for each job when benefits are included, will be covered largely with unanticipated budget savings, officials said.
About $60,000 is being freed up from a balance for building and equipment expenses, and other savings include $50,000 in unemployment insurance, $20,000 from health insurance, $14,500 in DPW overtime, and $10,000 in legal expenses, Noble said.
Also, the school department is earmarked to contribute $50,000.
Money should be saved over the long haul as the town has been relying on pricey outside contractors for a lot of maintenance, officials said.
Because Plainville is considered to be in the greater Boston market, it has to pay the state’s prevailing wage for contractors. “This will save us a tremendous amount of money,” Noble said.
With a fairly new town hall and public safety building and other town buildings that are much older and experiencing problems, it is imperative to properly maintain the facilities, officials said.
Even the public safety building has experienced a problem with an air conditioning unit, and the library’s air conditioning system is so problematic, partly from lack of maintenance, that fans are being used in the children’s section, Noble said.
Also, the senior center has had a roof leak and the recreation building needs work, he said.
“I have long been a proponent of establishing a facilities maintenance department,” said select board member Jeff Johnson, noting the schools had a facilities manager who retired. “We have catching up to do. We have wonderful new buildings.”
Noble said he was “a little shocked” when he first came on board last year and learned there was no designated maintenance staff.
Besides contractors, the town has been relying on DPW and other employees and its volunteer permanent building and maintenance committee chaired by Maggie Clarke.
“All you mentioned the need and necessity,” Noble said of select board members. “We have new buildings that were a significant investment.”
Preventive maintenance will also reduce building problems that have caught the town by surprise, officials pointed out.
Also, the town has missed out on state grants to install charging stations for electric vehicles that a facilities director could have helped obtain, Noble noted.
Former finance committee member Sherri Minch, who ran for the select board in the spring, questioned part of the move.
Two full-time maintenance workers were one of many requests for increased personnel that was considered and denied by the finance committee when it was compiling its recommended budget for this fiscal year, Minch noted.
“The director position I think is very needed,” she said.
Johnson acknowledged “some people will see changes in planning only three weeks into the fiscal year seems shocking but it’s a dynamic situation.”
Resident Dale Bergevine supported the new department. “I never felt so confident where we’re going,” he said. “It was scary times for four or five years.”
The three positions have been advertised, with applications already coming in. The department is planned to be located at the DPW building.
