PLAINVILLE — The planning board has approved a 288,000-square-foot warehouse for Commerce Boulevard that had raised concern among neighbors about heavy truck traffic.
The warehouse is proposed by a real estate investment firm called Northbridge Partners.
The board held several meetings on the proposal and residents often showed up in force to voice concerns about what they said would be a constant flow of tractor-trailer trucks to the site off South Street (Route 1A).
They also said they thought the development would lower property values in the area.
The approval set off a lively debate on social media with some residents blasting the decision on Facebook while others defended it.
Planning board member Stanley Widak on Friday said the approval was a consensus decision and the vote was unanimous.
