PLAINVILLE -- Residents at Monday night's special fall town meeting overwhelmingly supported funds for property to build a sorely-needed new well and revised zoning to encourage development in the center of town, but opposed expanding areas for marijuana businesses.
About 125 residents turned out for the meeting at Wood School.
Residents approved $250,000 to acquire a site on Messenger Street for a new well.
Plainville has had drinking water restrictions due to problems with existing wells and increasing demand from residential and commercial growth. The town continues to get some of its water from North Attleboro.
Changes to the Town Center District zoning bylaw will allow greater flexibility with site design and residential/commercial mixed uses to spark development.
Planning board members requested the revisions following feedback they had received from prospective developers, including for the old public safety building site.
The amended bylaw allows for more flexibility for architecture and greater density.
A proposal from the select board that would have expanded the permitted areas for marijuana businesses to the industrial business zone, exclusive of Taunton Street, led to lengthy debate but ended up on the losing end.
Many residents worried about potential odors as property in the town's business park in the IB zone has been eyed for a pot cultivation facility.
Buffer zones would have ensured such businesses were at least 750 feet from homes, but voters weren't swayed.
Other concerns related to noise, traffic and security from such businesses.
Marijuana businesses are allowed in the IA and part of the Commercial Business zones, and one is located on Route 1.
Town roads will be improved with $500,000 appropriated to supplement state road money.
For building and equipment needs, town departments received $243,475 and the schools $165,000 -- a lot of the latter for the town's share for state grants for energy savings work as part of the Green Communities program.
Residents agreed with town officials to allocate $1.8 million to the stabilization account, a savings account the town has neglected to fund over the years for various reasons.
A total of $202,800 was approved for employee expenses and $150,000 for building maintenance.
Also, a zoning bylaw for the town's floodplain was amended for residents in such areas to continue to be able to participate in the federal flood insurance program.
