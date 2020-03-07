PLAINVILLE -- Ditch the plastic.
Starting Monday, shoppers in town will have to use paper or reusable cloth bags.
The town begins enforcing its plastic bag ban for stores 3,500 square feet or more.
That includes the Stop & Shop supermarket and even Family Dollar Store.
Health Agent Kelly Pawluczonek said there aren't too many stores that will fall under the first phase of the new regulation.
Smaller stores -- less than 3,500 square feet, will have to begin using plastic bags Sept. 9.
"They were notified when they got their permits it was coming," Pawluczonek said of stores and the annual licenses that were renewed for the new calendar year.
Letters were also sent out to the retail establishments when town meeting voters approved the measure last year.
"I think everybody knew it was coming down the line," Pawluczonek said.
The dates were based on approval of the bylaw by the state Attorney General's office.
The bylaw calls for warnings and violations for violators.
The measure that easily passed at the June annual town meeting was requested through a citizens petition.
To help customers transition to the change, Stop & Shop, located at the intersection of routes 1 and 152, will provide the first 300 customers with branded reusable bags.
Bans on plastic bags are becoming more popular for environmental reasons and are in effect in many towns and cities, including Attleboro and Seekonk.
Mansfield became the first area community to have such a regulation in November 2018.
