Trash Pickup
Buy Now

A Waste Management employee collects curbside trash in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL SUN CHRONICLE file photo

PLAINVILLE -- The town is moving from a pay-as-you-throw trash bag program to a cart trash program starting in July, and annual costs are rising about $158 for households.

E.L. Harvey & Sons of Westborough will continue as the town's contracted trash collector.