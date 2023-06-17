PLAINVILLE -- The town is moving from a pay-as-you-throw trash bag program to a cart trash program starting in July, and annual costs are rising about $158 for households.
E.L. Harvey & Sons of Westborough will continue as the town's contracted trash collector.
Households interested in using the program are advised to send payment as soon as possible to give time for the new trash and recycling carts to be delivered to homes the last two weeks of June, for collection services to begin or continue July 3.
Any payment received late may result in a delay of services until the week of July 17, town officials warn.
The current trash collection contract expires June 30, and over the past six months, the Board of Health has worked to obtain the most qualified and lowest bidder.
"We have explored all possible options and are committed to providing the residents of Plainville with the most cost effective and comprehensive Municipal Refuse Collection Program," town officials said. "Careful consideration has been given to determine the level of participation, cost effectiveness, alternative options for funding, convenience to the user and the level of service provided.
"Unfortunately, with a new contract comes new prices," officials said. "The Board of Health believes that the town-sponsored program offers a better value for most of our residents than private haulers can provide."
Key aspects of the new program:
The program is available to single-family, two-family and three family-households. Multi-family greater than three units, apartment buildings, and large condominium complexes are not included.
The annual household collection fee will be as follows: Single-family homes, $410; two-family homes, $820; and three-family homes, $1,230.
The fee includes weekly curbside collection of a 35-gallon trash cart, 64-gallon recycling cart, and one Recycling Center pass.
For sanitary reasons, trash should be bagged that is placed in the trash cart, which can hold two 17-gallon sized kitchen bags and will be picked up by automated trash trucks.
Trash that does not fit in the cart can be put curbside in an “overflow bag” with a $1.50 trash sticker attached to the neck of the bag, as is done with the current program. The bag can't exceed 35 gallons and 35 pounds, and can be placed in a regular, 35-gallon trash barrel to protect it from animals.
All acceptable recyclables that fit into the 64-gallon recycling cart will also be picked up with a trash truck's automated collection arm. If the cart contains unacceptable recycling, it will be rejected. To maximize space in the recycling cart, residents are reminded cardboard can be brought to the Recycling Center on Mondays & Saturdays for no charge.
As for bulky waste, any non-metal, household item too large to fit in the trash cart or overflow bag is considered bulky waste (does not include mattresses and box springs and some other exceptions). You must call the trash hauler at 800-321-3002 to schedule and pay them directly for collection. Special waste stickers will no longer be required for bulky items.
The cost for bulky collection is: $25 per item that is four feet by four feet or smaller and 50 pounds or less; $50 per item that is over four feet by four feet and 75 pounds or less. For extra large items, call the trash hauler for pricing.
For 17 years there was not a price increase in the trash program until 2018 when the annual fee went from $120 to $150 and the bag price from $1.25 to $1.50. The last increase was in 2022 when the annual fee was increased to $174.
Taking into consideration under the current program all trash was disposed of in the bags, and if a household used one bag each week, that annual cost was running $78, and added to the $174 annual fee, the overall cost was $252.
For such households, the new fee of $410 represents a $158 hike, which comes out to a $13.17 per month increase, and the new cost per month runs $34.17.
Six-month payments of the annual fee will be accepted, and households will be billed in November for the remainder.
Residents may dispose of their old barrels and recycling bins at the Recycling Center at no charge.