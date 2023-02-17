Cooney Avenue Bridge Plainville
The Cooney Avenue Bridge in Plainville, which spans the Ten Mile River, is being temporarily closed starting Monday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

PLAINVILLE — The Cooney Avenue Bridge over the Ten Mile River will close temporarily starting Monday.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed at 7 p.m. while crews perform test borings to gather a subsurface profile, allowing visual classification of the soils through sampling, the town said.