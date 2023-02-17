PLAINVILLE — The Cooney Avenue Bridge over the Ten Mile River will close temporarily starting Monday.
The bridge is scheduled to be closed at 7 p.m. while crews perform test borings to gather a subsurface profile, allowing visual classification of the soils through sampling, the town said.
It is anticipated the bridge will be closed through Wednesday, barring no unforeseen conditions or weather-related problems.
In July 2020, it was announced Plainville was one of 27 commuities getting a grant from the state to repair or replace a bridge.
The town received $100,000 to design a new bridge for Cooney Avenue.
The state money was part of its small bridge program. Small bridges are defined as spans from 10 to 20 feet and are ineligible for federal funding.
The Cooney Avenue Bridge is near Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro.