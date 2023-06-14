PLAINVILLE -- Cooney Avenue Bridge near the North Attleboro line has been temporarily closed for repairs due to "structural deficiencies."
The small bridge over the Ten Mile River, and near Whiting Pond, will be closed until further notice, the town announced Wednesday.
"Based upon the information from a subsurface investigation, the town, out of an abundance of caution, is issuing an immediate notice of the temporary closure of the Cooney Avenue Bridge to all traffic due to structural deficiencies," town officials said.
The local Department of Public Works installed barriers Wednesday to close the bridge, which is slated for replacement.
In July 2020, it was announced Plainville was getting a $100,000 grant to repair or replace the bridge. The funding is through the state Department of Transportation’s Small Bridge Program.
The program is for bridge spans from 10 to 20 feet that are ineligible for federal funding, and plans are to use the money for design of a new bridge.
The town DPW is working with consultant BETA Group to develop a plan for the replacement of the bridge, as well as looking into additional funding sources for the project.
The bridge was temporarily closed in February to allow crews to perform test borings to gather a subsurface profile, allowing visual classification of the soils through sampling, the town said.