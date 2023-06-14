Cooney Avenue Bridge Plainville
The Cooney Avenue Bridge in Plainville, which spans the Ten Mile River, is being temporarily closed for repairs.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

PLAINVILLE -- Cooney Avenue Bridge near the North Attleboro line has been temporarily closed for repairs due to "structural deficiencies."

The small bridge over the Ten Mile River, and near Whiting Pond, will be closed until further notice, the town announced Wednesday.