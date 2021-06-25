PLAINVILLE — A local business has been fined by the state for violating asbestos regulations.
Dynamic Cleaning Inc. was assessed a $40,280 penalty for violations of that occurred during work it conducted at a multi-family residence in Worcester, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday.
It must pay $25,000 of the penalty, with the remainder suspended as long as the company does not further violate state asbestos regulations.
The business, located on High Street, does disaster restoration work, including from fires and water damage, in Bristol and Worcester counties.
In response to a complaint, MassDEP inspectors investigated the Worcester work site, and an inspector saw asbestos-containing flooring materials had been improperly removed and managed, including numerous pieces of materials containing asbestos on the basement floor and in an open-top dumpster, the state agency said.
Dynamic Cleaning also violated multiple regulations by failing to conduct an asbestos survey before beginning work and by not to notify MassDEP of the asbestos removal work, the agency said.
The company was required to notify MassDEP 10 working days before beginning any asbestos removal work so the department would have the opportunity to conduct inspections to ensure compliance with regulations.
Also, Dynamic Cleaning did not follow the proper removal, handling, packaging, and labeling procedures required by MassDEP, the agency added.
“As a cleaning and restoration contractor, Dynamic Cleaning, Inc. should know about the required survey for asbestos-containing materials before beginning work, and of the need to ensure that those materials are properly handled and removed by licensed personnel in accordance with the regulations,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Asbestos is a known carcinogen, and by failing to follow required work practices, the company put workers and the public at risk. Failure to follow asbestos requirements will result in significant penalties, as well as escalated cleanup, decontamination and monitoring costs.”
