PLAINVILLE -- A local call firefighter battling COVID-19 has been moved out of intensive care at a Boston hospital and “is on the road to recovery,” according to his family.
Brett Bertram, 23, of North Attleboro, is at Brigham & Women’s Hospital where he is now able to talk, his mother Stacy Bertram posted Wednesday online.
Bertram has been at the hospital for over two weeks and was in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator at one point.
In addition to being a call firefighter, Bertram is an emergency medical technician for a private ambulance company.
A GoFundMe page set up to help his family pay medical expenses has raised over $20,000.
“Thank you all for the prayers love and support for not only my son but my entire family during this difficult time,” Stacy Bertram said.
The link to donate is gofundme.com/f/brett-bertram-covid19-expenses.
