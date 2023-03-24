PLAINVILLE — Candidates running in the three races in the April 3 annual town election acknowledge many improvements have been made in the town and its schools the last few years, but pledge to do even more.
The candidates were showcased in a forum Thursday night at town hall before a crowd of about 30 residents.
For select board, Chairman Stanley Widak and Maggie Clarke are vying for a three-year seat.
Clarke has served on several local boards, including school committee from 2015 to 2018, permanent building committee from 2015 to 2023, and Redevelopment Authority and master plan committee in 2022.
She is also a familiar face at town hall, having worked in the board of health, building, planning and conservation commission offices but now works for the Taunton City Council. She previously was a software consultant and part-time worker at the senior center.
“I think this gives me a really solid foundation,” Clarke said. “I think my ideas will be fresh, new and constructive.”
Widak, a planning board member stretching back to 1973, has been on the select board since 2019, having filled a one-year unexpired term and been elected in 2020 to a full term.
Widak said he thinks the board is a good team and wants to continue its progress. “Plainville has turned the corner. We are moving in the right direction,” he said, emphasizing his fiscal conservatism.
With the planning board, the select board has helped the town attract businesses, including the new Thermo Fisher plant, to “help taxpayers out tremendously,” Widak said.
He also praised Town Administrator Brian Noble for his cost consciousness, which Widak said has saved the town a lot of money.
Despite healthy reserve funds, both candidates expressed concerns with pricey upcoming projects such as a new Tri-County Regional High School and new town well.
Clarke and Widak also advocated for continuing to improve downtown.
KP school board
Two residents are running for a three-year term on the King Philip Regional School Committee: incumbent Gregory Wehmeyer and Daniel Amicone.
Amicone, a parent, works for the Mansfield Water Department where he said he has gained much experience working with the public.
He promised to be accountable, accessible, gather feedback and promote transparency, mentioning he felt some of that has been lacking.
Wehmeyer, also a parent and who volunteers in the schools, said he has accomplished a lot on the school board, including serving on four subcommittees, working on employee contracts, setting goals, and interviewing and selecting a new superintendent.
Both candidates highlighted supporting students who are challenged by learning and mental health issues, a lot of that heightened by the pandemic. They also vowed to balance the needs of students and taxpayers.
Planning board
Thomas McHugh and Tina Desprez are competing for a five-year seat on the planning board.
Desprez, who Widak narrowly defeated for selectman three years ago, served on the zoning board from 2012 to 2016, finance committee from 2020 to 2021, and since 2021 has been on the planning board.
She pledges to advocate for the master plan for the town now being developed, preserve the town character and open space, and support town center revitalization.
McHugh sits on the open space and recreation committee and master plan committee, and has been a strong backer of the open space plan, Community Preservation Act and Keep Plainville Beautiful.
McHugh said his vision is for smart, balanced growth and a vibrant, walkable downtown.
The forum was moderated by Peter Gay of NorthTV, with questions from Town Moderator Luke Travis and retired longtime town treasurer/collector Kathy Parker.
The event will be shown on NorthTV Channel 8 through the election.