PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino was one of three applicants for in-person sports betting licenses this week.
Plainridge, the state's only slots parlor, along with MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, are the state’s only three casinos and are eligible for those licenses.
Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics Sportsbook also submitted applications for a mobile betting operation in conjunction with Plainridge.
Penn Entertainment, formerly known as Penn National Gaming, operates Plainridge.
The state gaming commission received a total of 15 sports betting license applications by Monday’s deadline. There were only six applications for the seven available mobile-only licenses.
Although the issue had been debated for years, Massachusetts lawmakers only reached a compromise on sports betting at the end of the Legislature’s session in August. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law.
Massachusetts was late to the table in the move to legalize online betting.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.
Rhode Island legalized sports betting that same year and all other bordering states allow it, except Vermont. Local lawmakers had consistently supported legalizing sports betting.
Plainridge Park is the state’s lone slots-only casino, with no live table games, something area legislators have addressed in the past without success. It does offer live harness racing, the only site in the state still doing so, and simulcasting from out-of-state tracks.
The state’s gaming commission is currently working on developing rules for legal sports betting in Massachusetts. The commission has said it’s goal is to have regulations in place by late January.
The gaming commission will review the applications it received by Monday's deadline at future public meetings. A meeting of the commission scheduled for Tuesday at which a discussion of sports wagering was scheduled was canceled. No reason for the cancelation was given.
