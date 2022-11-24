plainridge sign
Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville

 file Photo

PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino was one of three applicants for in-person sports betting licenses this week.

Plainridge, the state's only slots parlor, along with MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, are the state’s only three casinos and are eligible for those licenses.

