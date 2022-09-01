plainridge casino

Patrons play the slot machines at Plainridge Park Casino.

 staff FILE PHOTO

PLAINVILLE — The company that operates Plainridge Park Casino has officially expressed interest in applying for a sports betting license, one of 42 entities to do so, according to the state Gaming Commission.

That doesn’t mean the state’s only slots parlor, or anyone else, is guaranteed a license under the new law that makes betting on college and pro games legal in the commonwealth.

