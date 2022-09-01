PLAINVILLE — The company that operates Plainridge Park Casino has officially expressed interest in applying for a sports betting license, one of 42 entities to do so, according to the state Gaming Commission.
That doesn’t mean the state’s only slots parlor, or anyone else, is guaranteed a license under the new law that makes betting on college and pro games legal in the commonwealth.
The commission set Wednesday as the deadline to file “notices of intent” for the licenses to get an idea of prospective hopefuls as it tries to work out rules and procedures for running the new industry.
That Plainridge — officially Plainville Gaming and Redevelopment — and the state’s other two casinos — MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor — would be among the possible applicants came as no surprise. Along with them, Suffolk Downs and Raynham Park, whose owners are in talks with sports betting operators interested in partnering with them for a license, took part in a roundtable discussion last month with state regulators on their plans for sports betting.
The commission can issue up to seven sports betting licenses for mobile apps in addition to ones for the state’s three casinos and simulcast horse racing operators.
The other companies filing notices of intent by Wednesday’s deadline included those with links to traditional casinos, including Caesars Sportsbook, Bally’s Interactive, Rush Street Interactive and Seminole Hard Rock Digital as well as new entrants such as DraftKings and FanDuel.
The Gaming Commission can also issue up to seven Category 3 licenses that would allow a company to take wagers through a mobile or digital platform.
The commission said it plans to hold another roundtable with companies interested in the Category 3 licenses.
The commission is tasked with identifying over 200 potential regulations, adopting industry-recognized standards, setting up a process to investigate and license applicants, hiring a sports wagering chief, and scheduling public meetings, director Karen Wells said.
