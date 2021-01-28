PLAINVILLE — Planridge Park Casino is back open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The slot parlor returned to full-time gaming Wednesday, staffers announced, and will be open 24/7 going forward.
Plainridge, the state’s other two casinos in Everett and Springfield, and other businesses in the state had been operating under limited hours imposed by Gov. Charlie Baker last month.
Last week, however, the governor announced businesses were no longer required to close by 9:30 p.m., though they still cannot exceed 25% capacity. That restriction will stay in place for at least another two weeks.
The properties will offer limited dining and other services for now.
Baker noted hospitalizations had decreased by 10 percent since peaking in early January, and the average positive test rate had fallen by 33 percent during the same time period. Those improvements gave the administration confidence to ease restrictions.
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett was set to open for 24-hour operations on Wednesday. MGM Springfield will do so on Friday.
