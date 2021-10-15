PLAINVILLE — Revenues at Plainridge Park held fairly steady again last month, the state Gaming Commission reported Friday.
Gross gaming revenue, the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home, was just under $12 million for the slot machines at Plainridge, down slightly from August’s $12.7 million.
Still, the month’s figures were far healthier than those for September of 2020, when revenue was only $9.9 million.
That figure reflects the fact that, at the time, Plainridge as well as other gaming venues in the state were trying to recover from pandemic-imposed shutdowns, and the Route 1 facility was still operating under rules limiting its capacity and hours.
Plainridge has some 1,250 electronic slots but does not offer any live table games, although it does have electronic versions of games such as poker and blackjack. Legislation has been proposed on Beacon Hill to expand live table games to Plainridge.
Penn National, which operates Plainridge, does not comment on the monthly revenue reports from the state.
Overall for the month of September, the state’s three gaming establishments – Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor — generated approximately $89 million in gross gaming revenue. That’s down from August’s figure of approximately $92 million and $96 million in July.
To date, the state has collected approximately $894 million in total taxes and assessments from the three sites since they opened, the Gaming Commission said.
