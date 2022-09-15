PLAINVILLE — Revenues at Plainridge Park Casino held fairly steady in August, coming in at just under $12 million.
That’s close to the numbers the slots parlor has reported since the beginning of the year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
PLAINVILLE — Revenues at Plainridge Park Casino held fairly steady in August, coming in at just under $12 million.
That’s close to the numbers the slots parlor has reported since the beginning of the year.
Gross gaming revenues at Plainridge were $11.96 million in August, just down from the July number of $12.49 million, according to Massachusetts Gaming Commission figures released Thursday.
Gross gaming revenues are the difference between what casino customers bet and what they take home, comparable to profit in other businesses.
The number last month was also off slightly from the $12.73 million the casino reported in August of 2021, but continued the rebound in revenue since January’s report of $9.8 million.
Penn National, the Pennsylvania-based company that operates Plainridge, does not comment on the monthly revenue reports.
The commission reported that the state’s three gaming venues, Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, generated about $92 million last month. That works out to about $25 million in taxes collected, the commission said.
Also on Thursday, the commission asked its legal counsel to further clarify the recently passed sports betting law and the potential for granting temporary licenses.
At a commission meeting, members heard that, under the law, the state may have to award temporary online sports betting licenses to qualified operators that apply for a permanent online sports betting license.
Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein called the situation “untenable.”
Dozens of entities, including Plainridge and other gaming venues, have expressed an interest in applying for sports betting licenses.
The commission will meet with online operators for a discussion Monday. Judd-Stein said they would likely have a better idea of when a sports betting launch could happen after hearing from operators.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.