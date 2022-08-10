PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino has reported revenues of $36.6 million in the second quarter of the year, almost exactly the same figure for the same three months last year.
Altogether, however, Plainridge, the state’s lone slots-only parlor, made just over $70.3 million in the first half of the year, ahead of the $67.9 million for the same six months of 2021, according to the casino’s quarterly report to the state Gaming Commission.
That report will be on the agenda when the commission meets virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday. They will also discuss the state’s recently passed sports betting bill, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Wednesday.
According to Plainridge’s quarterly report, which was included in advance documents for Thursday’s meeting, second-quarter revenue was up slightly from the $33.7 million in the first three months of this year.
One area where spending was off, quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year, was state Lottery sales. Plainridge sold just over $507,000 worth of tickets from its five instant ticket machines and four online terminals in the first quarter of this year, better than the nearly $459,000 for the first three months of 2021. This year, however, second quarter lottery sales dropped to just $485,700, a 16% slump compared to the second quarter of last year.
For the second quarter, Plainridge reported spending over $714,000, 66% of its total, within Massachusetts. Of that, 16%, nearly $97,000, was spent in Plainville and surrounding communities with Wrentham getting the largest share, at $83,600, followed by North Attleboro at $8,200 and Plainville at $5,000.
In meeting goals of spending with women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses, Plainridge met or exceeded its stated goals for the quarter. The goal was for 21% spending with a diversity of vendors this quarter. Actual spending was 25%, Plainridge reported.
In hiring, Plainridge said 35% of its 342 full- and part-time employees were local, meaning from Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham, and half of all workers were women.
Plainridge also reported complying with rules and regulations on minors, saying it stopped 226 people from entering the gambling establishment because they were either too young or lacked proper ID. No minors had to be escorted from the casino area and none were found to be consuming alcohol on site. One underage person was reported to have used one of the slot machines.
The report also cites the casino’s community involvement, including hosting a casino night fundraiser for the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.
