plainridge sign
Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino has reported revenues of $36.6 million in the second quarter of the year, almost exactly the same figure for the same three months last year.

Altogether, however, Plainridge, the state’s lone slots-only parlor, made just over $70.3 million in the first half of the year, ahead of the $67.9 million for the same six months of 2021, according to the casino’s quarterly report to the state Gaming Commission.

