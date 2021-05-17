PLAINVILLE — Revenues at the state’s only slots parlor held steady for the month of April, according to figures released by the state Monday.
Gross gaming revenues at Plainridge Park Racecourse were just over $12.5 million for the month, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said.
That’s an increase of just under $30,000 over the previous month, but still a healthy improvement over the early months of the year when revenues barely cracked the $9 million mark.
In March, Plainridge Park Casino recorded its best monthly revenue take — $12.2 million — since August of 2019. The slot parlor’s take for that month was nearly $2.7 million ahead of February’s revenue of $9.5 million.
That uptick came in spite of the fact that Plainridge, like that state’s other two casinos, were still operating under pandemic prevention rules that limited them to 40 percent of capacity. In fact, reports indicated that the gaming venues seldom even reached that occupancy level. Those limits were still in effect in April.
In the case of Plainridge, year-to-year comparisons of revenues — a usual measure of a business’s health — won’t apply for April. The slots parlor was closed, as were the state’s other gaming venues, under the state’s orders shutting down non-essential businesses. But as a measure of how far Plainridge has to come to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, in April of 2019, the slot parlor’s revenue was just over $14 million.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home in winnings.
Plainridge’s harness track returned to live racing in April. The state’s revenue report did not include figures on money wagered on live racing or simulcast races.
Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing.
Penn National, which operates Plainridge, does not comment on the state’s monthly revenue reports.
Overall, according to the gaming commission, the state’s three casinos generated $85 million in gross gaming revenue for the month, up from $84 million the month before.
