PLAINVILLE — Revenues at Plainridge Park warmed up in February, bouncing back from one of the worst months since the slots casino reopened last spring.
Plainridge reported just over $10.95 million in gross gaming revenue last month, more than $1.1 million over January’s numbers, according to a Massachusetts Gaming Commission report released Tuesday.
The results, perhaps helped along by falling coronavirus numbers, pull Plainridge revenue back onto an upward track.
January marked the first time gross gaming revenue at the Route 1 casino and racetrack had fallen below $10 million since last March, and was Plainridge’s worst single-month performance since February 2021, when it posted $9.6 million in revenue.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what casino customers bet and what they take home. It’s comparable to profit in other industries.
Revenues were up at all three of the state’s casinos for the month of February. The Gaming Commission reported Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $86 million, up from $82 million for January and down from $96 million in December.
For Plainridge, last month’s numbers not only beat January results, they were also better than February 2021’s $9.95 million.
Penn National, the Pennsylvania-based company that operates Plainridge, does not comment on its monthly revenue reports.
Over the five years Plainridge has been open as a slots parlor, revenues have rebounded slightly or at least stayed relatively flat after the holidays were over.
Before January’s results, revenues had been on what appeared to be a positive trend for Plainridge. The casino had revenues of just over $11 million in gross gaming revenue for December, a slight increase over November’s figure of nearly $10.9 million and a healthy showing compared to last December’s $9.1 million.