PLAINVILLE — A town-wide cleanup kicks off Saturday in celebration of Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22.
For the Keep Plainville Beautiful cleanup, residents can focus on their own neighborhoods or other public areas throughout the week.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next two Saturdays, the organization will have a table next to the downtown Humphrey House at 136 South St. Participants can pick up supplies there such as grabbers, bags and gloves, while supplies last.
Residents can also drop off bags of trash there the next two Saturdays, but participants are encouraged to dispose of them with their own trash. Separating recyclables would be appreciated.
Residents are also encouraged to post photos and report the number of bags collected on the KPB Facebook page.
Five-cent vouchers will be given for every nip bottle collected thanks to SLM Wines (South Liquor Mart).
Participants are advised to wear gloves and bright-colored clothing or a reflective vest; travel in the opposite direction of traffic when cleaning up along a busy road; stay off the road whenever possible; choose safer locations if you have small children with you; be alert for ticks, bees, poison ivy, or other roadside hazards; and leave hypodermic needles or other drug paraphernalia where they are. Call the fire department at 508-695-5252.
To register and for more information, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
