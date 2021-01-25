PLAINVILLE — School committee members plan to discuss at their meeting Tuesday night the possibility of shifting Grade 2 from the Jackson to the Wood School.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the Zoom platform. For information on how to participate, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
Plainville has two elementary schools; Jackson School, which houses Pre-K to Grade 2, and Wood School, whicheducates grades 3 to 6.
“We are just starting to see if it makes sense to move grade 2 from Jackson School to Wood School,” Superintendent David Raiche said. “I plan to put together a number of working groups to look at various aspects of such a move.”
Enrollment changes at grade levels are a key reason for exploring the change.
The lower elementary grades have seen a surge in enrollment the past few years, filling Jackson School.
That is attributed to more homes, apartments and condominiums in town, and more young families.
