PLAINVILLE — When residents received their tax bills, they might have been shocked to see a new charge.
It is for the Community Preservation Act voters adopted at the June 2018 annual town meeting and also approved at a November 2018 election.
While communities can approve up to a 3 percent surcharge, Plainville adopted a 1 percent surcharge as Wrentham did.
The CPA raises funds for historical and open space preservation, affordable housing and recreation through a property tax surcharge.
This is the first year the surcharge is showing up on tax bills.
For this fiscal year that started July 1, the CPA surcharge is payable in two installments, the third quarter bill due Feb. 1, and fourth quarter due May 1.
This method of billing is only for the first year of implementation of the CPA, according to town officials.
Beginning next fiscal year, the surcharge will be divided among all four payments of real estate tax bills.
There are exemptions for low-income families, low and moderate-income senior citizens, and the first $100,000 of value of residential, commercial and industrial properties.
A committee will review requests and make recommendations to town meeting on how CPA funds would be spent.
For general information about the CPA, contact Director of Planning and Development Christopher Yarworth at 508-576-8494. For billing questions, contact Treasurer/Collector Janet Janell at 508-576-8444. For information on CPA exemptions, contact Principal Assessor Maureen Clarke at 508-576-8432.
