PLAINVILLE — Some local homeowners are apparently going overboard on recycling.
The town and its trash hauler are cracking down on the size of recycling containers because some homeowners are using ones that are just too big, officials say.
Select board members at their last meeting met with Health Director Deb Revelle concerning recent issues with the trash and recycling program.
Residents who use the program are advised that due to contract obligations with trash hauler E.L. Harvey of Westboro, the size limit of recycling containers is being enforced to prevent injury to their drivers.
“The Plainville Board of Health is aware of the confusion and frustration regarding recycling containers and have worked with E.L. Harvey to resolve the issues,” the board said.
The biggest recycling container that can be used for the driver to empty by hand is 35 gallons and 35 pounds, the board said.
Some residents have purchased larger containers, and the hauler has agreed to continue to empty oversized containers only if the automated arm on the truck can service them, the board added.
If a recycling container is tagged with a non-collection notice that states “this recycling container cannot be serviced by the automated arm,” residents have options.
They can use a maximum 35-gallon container whose total weight cannot exceed 35 pounds, or continue to use small recycling bins, cardboard boxes, paper bags or a standard trash barrel marked recycling.
Also, residents can purchase an 18-gallon recycling bin from town hall for $5, or purchase a 65-gallon recycling container from town hall for $65 that will be serviced by E.L. Harvey using the truck’s automated arm.
Residents may bring unused oversized containers to the recycling center during regular hours to be disposed of at no charge.
Also, residents may use oversized containers to hold bagged and tagged trash as long as the trash truck driver can easily remove the bag from the container.
Trash bag limits are 35 gallons with a 35-pound limit. All trash bags require a $1.50 trash sticker attached to the neck of the bag.
