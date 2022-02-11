PLAINVILLE — There will be a race for board of selectmen and possibly local and regional school committees in the April 4 annual town election as Monday’s deadline draws near to take out and return candidacy papers.
Select board Chairman Brian Kelly, a former finance committee member wrapping up his first term, and finance committee member and former longtime library trustee chairwoman Sherry Minch have returned papers for a three-year select board term.
Former fire chief Justin Alexander, who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the local school committee, has returned nomination papers for one of two three-year committee seats expiring.
Sarah Cronin and Steven Albert also have taken out papers for the school committee.
One school board seat up is filled by Chairwoman Linn Caprarella, and the other spot that will be listed on the ballot is vacant due to a resignation.
Taking out papers for King Philip Regional School Committee are Gregory Wehmeyer and Joseph Cronin IV, husband of Sarah Cronin. There is one year remaining in the term of Samad Khan, who just resigned.
Alexander, who has been serving on the planning board for about a half year, has returned papers for a three-year planning board seat. Board Chairwoman Dawn Denizkurt has returned papers for a five-year seat.
Board of health member Louis G. LeBlanc III has returned papers for a three-year term on the board.
Also, assessor Patricia Bergevine has returned papers for a three-year term, and Shannon MacKenzie pulled papers for a one-year board of assessors seat.
And Denise B. Nado has returned papers for a three-year library trustee seat she has been filling.
Park commissioner Christopher Faille has returned papers for a three-year term and Maggie Clarke has taken out papers for a five-year redevelopment authority seat.
Nomination papers are due at 5 p.m. Monday to the town clerk’s office. At least 42 signatures of registered voters are needed.