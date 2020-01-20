PLAINVILLE — Nomination papers are available for the April 6 annual town election, but several incumbents and a few newcomers have already pulled theirs.
Stanley Widak has taken out candidacy papers for a full, three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Widak, a longtime planning board member, last April won a one-year unexpired selectman term that had been held by George Sutherland, who resigned because he was leaving town. Widak also was re-elected to the planning board.
Lauren Francesca Saunders has taken out papers for a local school committee seat held by Amy Abrams.
King Philip Regional School Committee member Samad Khan has drawn papers for another term.
Planning board member Michael Czarnowski also took out papers, as did Christopher Desprez for that board. There is one five-year spot available.
Other incumbents taking out papers are Town Clerk Ellen Robertson, board of health member Robert Davis, and housing authority member Jean Anzalone, all of whom have returned their papers.
Other offices expiring and incumbents are assessor, Richard Hamilton; park commissioner, Jason Morneau; library trustee, Paula LaMontagne-Mealy; and constable, Michael Coates.
The last day to obtain and submit nomination papers to the board of registrars/town clerk is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. At leaast 42 voter signatures are needed.
