PLAINVILLE — With the deadline Tuesday to take out and return nomination papers for the April 5 annual town election, a mix of incumbents and newcomers are potential candidates.
For local school committee, board member Michele Sharpe and Christopher Brenneis have taken out candidacy papers for two three-year seats, with the latter returning his.
Vice chair Kristen C. Garrity, who has the other full term available, and Jennifer Maloney Plante have taken out candidacy papers for a two-year seat held by Lauren Saunders, who resigned last week. Garrity returned papers.
Board member John Faraca II has taken out papers for a one-year seat in the term of Heather Townsend, who resigned last year.
King Philip Regional School Committee member Bruce Cates has returned papers for a three-year term.
Selectman Jeffrey Johnson has returned papers for another three-year term.
Christopher Desprez and Justin Alexander, the town’s fire chief, have returned papers for a five-year seat on the planning board held by Rachel Benson, who is Wrentham’s town planner.
Carol Yvonne Mallory, who has returned papers for a five-year term on the redevelopment authority held by Ed McFarland, has also returned papers for a five-year housing authority seat held by Dana Cooper.
No one has pulled papers for the four-year housing authority position held by Jean Anzalone
Also returning papers are board of health member Richard Achin, assessor Patricia Stewart, library trustee Brenda Watkinson, constable Clinton Crocker, and Town Moderator Luke Travis for three-year terms.
Park commissioner Roy Blakely Jr. has taken out papers but not returned them for a three-year slot.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday to obtain and return papers with 42 valid voter signatures to the board of registrars/town clerk.
Contact the town clerk’s office at 508-695-3010, Ext. 1 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.