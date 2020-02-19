PLAINVILLE — The April 6 annual town election will feature two-way races for seats on the board of selectmen and planning board.
Christopher Desprez, who works in sales, and incumbent Stanley Widak, who has been filling a one-year unexpired term, will be vying for a full three-year selectman’s term.
Desprez is also running for planning board, and will face opposition from board member Michael Czarnowski for the five-year seat.
Widak also serves on planning board, having been reelected last year.
Lauren Francesca Saunders is unopposed for local school committee for a seat now held by Amy Abrams, as is King Philip Regional School Committee member Samad Khan.
Also running unopposed are Daniel Bratton for the assessor’s seat now held by Richard Hamilton, park commissioner Jason Morneau, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson, board of health member Robert Davis, library trustee Paula LaMontagne-Mealy, and housing authority member Jean Anzalone.
By Tuesday's deadline to take out and return candidacy papers, nobody took out papers for constable, and incumbent Michael Coates isn’t running again. The office can be filled by a write-in candidate on election day.
