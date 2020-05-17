PLAINVILLE -- The town's budget picture for the upcoming fiscal year was dismal before the virus crisis hit, and now has been compounded to the point voters can expect to face a tax hike request to override state tax levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Facing a multi-million dollar deficit for the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, the school department this past week sent out numerous layoff notices, and the police and fire chiefs are preparing for staff reductions as well.
Selectmen at their meeting Monday night will take up the prospect of an override. The remote meeting by phone is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit the town website. www.plainville.ma.us to find out how to participate.
The size of the budget gap and amount of any override remains up in the air.
"We project something like a $4.3 million deficit right now," selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said. "But we are working hard to reduce that number and it changes every couple of days."
State aid remains a big unknown because of the coronavirus pandemic cutting state revenue. There have been expectations it could drop by 10 percent or more, but many are crossing their fingers federal aid comes through.
"The budget shortfall will depend largely on what we receive for state aid," said Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson, who is preparing budgets for town meeting that would be based on available funding and if an override passes.
"There is strong consensus on the board that we are going to put an override request to a vote," Johnson said. "This is a very bad time to be asking for more money. We need to ensure we have taken every step possible to minimize that ask, and ensure we have a responsible plan to use it."
As for reductions being considered, Johnson says he has committed to prioritizing public safety as much as possible while the pandemic situation continues, but added "I think everything is potentially on the table."
For the local schools, it could mean a loss of a good percentage of its employees.
At a recent school board meeting "I restated the need to reduce the district's FY 21 level services budget plan by $1.5 million due to the town's financial situation," Superintendent David Raiche said. "In order to do that I had identified $215,000 in non-personal cuts but would also need to reduce staffing by approximately 27 positions. I also indicated that, given the impact of Covid-19 on town and state revenues the possibility existed that further cuts might well be needed and another 11 to 12 positions might need to be eliminated.
"As you can imagine the shear number of personnel listed above would be catastrophic to the Plainville Public Schools," Raiche added. "The reductions would occur in every area: administration, custodial, specialist teachers, social/emotional support, administrative support, student support services and both regular and special education teachers."
Many years layoff notices -- so-called pink slips, are sent out to employees by deadlines outlined in employee contracts to prepare for any budget scenario, but this year it appears at least some of those layoffs will be realized, officials acknowledge.
"Are they really saying, in a state of emergency which requires social distancing, the town is going to make cuts that will require larger classes, and thus, put the kids at risk?" resident James Ferguson asked.
School board members are meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a virtual meeting on Zoom.
Over on the public safety side, Police Chief James Alfred is preparing for the loss of up to five police officers, and Fire Chief Justin Alexander an unknown number of firefighters.
The police department has 19 officers, with its last new position about five years ago. "That would leave 14 stretched out over seven days a week. That would be really thin for this town," Chief Alfred said, adding it would bring staffing down to 1980s levels when the population was nearly half what it is today. "My concern with that type of cut, we will not be able to provide services we always have provided. Public safety at least you need to keep pace with growth."
Besides more housing, including facilities for an aging population, the town has seen an explosion in commercial development, with more stores, industry and the casino.
National recommendations for police officers call for 2.5 officers per 1,000 people, which would mean Plainville should have 23 officers.
The fire department has 24 full-time firefighters, with 15 call firefighters, and last saw an increase in the full-time staff about five years ago.
"Everyone is definitely concerned," Chief Alexander said. "The less firefighters we put out the door to respond to a call, the more difficult it is and more dangerous situation it is for us to protect residents and their property."
Fire department calls are up 32 percent overall since 2014, with the ambulance 50 percent busier.
"At this time of crisis when we need and appreciate first responders the most, they are planning to lay off," a resident who wished to remain anonymous told The Sun Chronicle.
How did the town find itself in such dire straits?
"Original budget requests and assuming essentially no change in state aid were outstripping revenues significantly, and were already having us examine the choices between budget reductions and an override, or both," Johnson said.
And that was before the virus shattered the economy.
Besides anticipated cutbacks in state aid, town revenue is dropping as well, mostly related to expected reductions in new tax growth and other local revenue sources to the tune of several hundred thousand dollars, Johnson pointed out.
"Proposition 2 1/2 fundamentally puts extreme pressure on municipal budgets, as most of our costs cannot be contained at that level," Johnson said, mentioning health insurance, salaries, and certain other obligations rising each year beyond 2 1/2 percent." "The town has used many methods over the years to keep the budget funded without an override, but some of those choices you can only make for so long, for instance, relying on all of your free cash."
Town officials over the past few years, including former Selectman Rob Rose, have been warning the town's reserve funds, principally free cash, it has been relying on to balance the budget would be drying up.
Last year, there was a mini-budget controversy, with parents pushing to get more funding for local schools.
The finance committee had recommended $9.3 million for schools while the school committee had requested about $275,000. Town and school officials reached a compromise before the June town meeting where another $100,000 was provided. The money came from the town's stabilization account, a reserve fund that is often used for building and equipment and emergency items.
Despite the added money, the Spanish program, library services and a digital learning specialist faced the ax.
This year's shortfall makes that budget fight look near nostalgic.
Planning for an override election in these trying times presents another monumental challenge.
"It is one thing to plan for a town election that might feature six or seven hundred voters, many of them with easy access to vote by mail, and only a single contested race to draw voters interest," Johnson said. "It is something far more difficult to plan an election for an override vote, for which we expect and want perhaps 3,000 or more voters."
