PLAINVILLE -- A local father arrested in 2020 in an undercover online child sex sting was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison.
David Cerasuolo, 49, who was living at 56 Fales Road when he was arrested, was also sentenced by Boston U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to five years’ probation after he is released.
The divorced father of a teenage son and daughter has been held in jail since he was arrested at his home by the FBI on July 29, 2020.
Cerasuolo engaged in explicit sexual conversations in over 1,000 texts with a federal agent posing as a 13-year-old girl on a chat app from June 2020 until his arrest, according to prosecutors.
He also sent the agent explicit photos of himself and sought to have sex with the recipient, who he believed was a 13-year-old girl, prosecutors said.
Images of child pornography were found on Cerasuolo's cellphone when the FBI and local police executed a search warrant at his home.
The sentence was recommended to the judge by both a federal prosecutor and Cerasuolo’s public defender.
He pleaded guilty on March 4 to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a third count, attempted enticement of a minor, in return for his agreement to plead guilty.
“Mr. Cerasuolo has deep regret for his activity in this case. But more importantly, he also has insight,” public defender Julie-Ann Olson wrote in her sentencing memorandum.
While being held in custody at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Cerasuolo has attended individual and group counseling sessions and plans to continue therapy while serving his sentence, Olson said.
His two uncles and an aunt wrote letters of support on his behalf. Prior to his arrest, they wrote that Cerasuolo was a loving and caring father who coached his children in basketball and was active in their school activities.
Both his parents died after battles with cancer, according to court documents.
In his sentencing memorandum, Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Dietch said the sentence was appropriate considering all the factors.
"The defendant either could not control his behavior or was not deterred by the prospect of the punishment and corollary consequences he would face if caught," Dietch said.
The FBI was assisted in the investigation by police in Plainville, Arlington, Boston and Newton in addition to the state Department of Correction.