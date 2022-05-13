PLAINVILLE — James “Jim” Faille spent countless hours volunteering, donating and working for the town.
A longtime resident and local businessman, Faille died at age 66 in January, and his selfless generosity has been missed, local officials say.
“He was a shining example of serving his community with zeal and compassion,” officials said in a post on the town website. “He saw a need and without fanfare rose to the challenge.”
A lot of Faille’s efforts were for the Plainville Park Department, which is inviting residents to a ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday to dedicate an athletic field in his name.
The multi-purpose field is located at the Field of Dreams complex on School Street.
The dedication of Faille Field will honor Faille’s service, commitment and contributions to the town, officials say.
Among those scheduled to attend are current and former park commissioners.
“Jim always cared about the Park Department programs and truly cared about the children in this town having activities and programs for everyone to participate in,” former Park Director Maureen Dunphy said.
Faille, a park commissioner from 1996 to 2003, often donated to the park department throughout the years. His donations included a new flag pole with solar panel lights at the field on School Street.
He also helped with any electrical issues at the town park and town pool.
Telford Park has been decked out in holiday lighting thanks to efforts of Faille’s company, Faille Electrical Contracting, which he ran for over four decades, and his family.
Earlier this year town officials set up the James Faille Memorial Fund to raise money for future holiday lighting and other memorial services/events in his memory.
Nearly $3,000 has already been raised.
Faille volunteered as a coach for the Plainville Athletic League and Plainville Youth Soccer League for numerous teams throughout the years.
He also served as the town wiring inspector for many years.
“His dedication, service, hard work, volunteering and donations were second to none, and Jim will be deeply missed by everyone,” Park Director John Teiner said.
Faille spent most of his life in Plainville and was a 1973 graduate of King Philip High School.
His son Chris followed in his father’s footsteps as a park commissioner.
Also expected at Sunday’s ceremony are select board members, and Faille’s grandchildren, James, Olivia and Tatum, will throw out the first pitch. The national anthem will be sung by Cindy Tuminelli.
“The Faille Family would like to extend invitations to anyone to stay after the field dedication ceremony for Jim’s celebration of life,” said Tricia Faille, Faille’s wife for over 39 years.
To donate to the holiday lighting fund, write a check for the Town of Plainville Park Donation Account, and put James Faille in the memo line. Send it to Plainville Town Hall, P.O. Box 1717, 190 South Street, Plainville, MA 02762.