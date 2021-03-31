PLAINVILLE — Town Fire Chief Justin Alexander is leaving to take the same position in Easton.
Alexander, who has been chief since 2013, played an instrumental role upgrading the fire department and seeing it move into the new public safety building off South Street (Route 1A).
Alexander intends to remain a town resident and is one of two candidates for planning board in the only race in Monday’s election.
There is, however, a proposed $1.95 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion. Last year, residents rejected a proposed $3.25 million debt exclusion which resulted in significant budget reductions and numerous layoffs in school and town departments, including the fire department.
“Losing Justin is a tremendous loss to the Town of Plainville,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said. “He was much more than our fire chief and he and his team would always go the extra mile to ensure things go smoothly. Be it audio visual/tech support at town meetings to working with our town clerk to ensure seamless and safe elections, he went above and beyond for us.”
Kelly also noted that Alexander and “his team” led birthday parades and a townwide parade to “brighten the spirits of the town during the peak of the COVID ‘lockdowns’ as we faced our first override attempt.
“I can’t help but feel that had we been successful, or been able to offer a supplemental override sooner, that we could have kept such a great member of our town staff here through what has been a difficult financial time to say the least.
Kelly said Alexander was chosen out of nearly 40 applicants for the Easton job.
Alexander became Plainville’s fire chief at age 33 in December 2013. He had worked in the local fire department for 10 years at the time of his appointment.
Selectmen have not discussed how they will replace the fire chief.
“The board will not meet for another week and a half, so next steps have not yet been discussed,” Kelly said.
In Monday’s election, Alexander faces finance committee member Christopher Desprez for a five-year seat on the planning board. It’s now held by Rachel Benson, Wrentham’s town planner, who chose not to run for re-election.
