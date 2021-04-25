PLAINVILLE — Fire Chief Justin Alexander thought he’d serve the rest of his career in the town he’s called home for the last half dozen years.
But the fourth-generation firefighter is now serving his last week as fire chief before taking the reins as Easton’s new chief next month.
“I thought I would spend the rest of my 15 years working for Plainville,” Alexander said in an interview with The Sun Chronicle.
The fire chief began his career in 1998 as a call firefighter in his hometown of Raynham, where his father Donald Alexander was a fire lieutenant.
He became a full-time Plainville firefighter 2004 and rose through the ranks before becoming chief in 2013 and moving to town.
He saw the town weather the 2008 national financial crisis and Great Recession and gradually strengthen staffing as the town grew in population.
But he said he was saddened by the rejection of tax override proposals twice in less than a year and the division it created among town residents.
Town officials said the overrides were critical to maintaining municipal, school and public safety positions.
Alexander said the growth in the town has placed increased demands for emergency services at a level that didn’t exist when he joined the department.
The town now has more residential and commercial property than it did years ago and a casino that draws patrons from a wide area beyond the town’s borders.
“I remember when you could go a shift and not have a call,” Alexander said.
The fire chief said he was not leaving the department because of the town’s financial situation and municipal cuts.
However, Alexander said the uncertainly of the long-term outlook made him consider the opportunity when the chief’s job suddenly opened in Easton.
Alexander, who has a fire science degree, a bachelor’s degree and is working toward a master’s in public administration, said the requirements Easton officials sought in a candidate seemed to fit his experience.
Even though he is leaving Plainville for work, Alexander said he and his wife Van and daughters, ages 1 and 9, will stay put.
“Plainville is just a great place,” Alexander said.
In addition to serving the town as a firefighter, Alexander has always been involved in civic activities.
He was voted Citizen of the Year in 2017 by the Plainville Lion’s Club. Earlier this month, he ran for a seat on the planning board, but lost.
He served on municipal building committees to build the new town hall and public safety building and said he will miss coming to the station to work as a firefighter with his staff.
“It was always a place of pride for me,” Alexander said.
Despite the contention in town over the Proposition 2 1/2 override effort which was rejected by voters, Alexander said he believes the town will recover.
“It was always the little town that could. No matter what, we always found a way,” Alexander said.
The fire chief praised his staff and said he will miss working with them and watching them handling various emergencies.
“I appreciate everything the town has done for me, my family and my firefighters,” Alexander said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.