PLAINVILLE — The local fire department has a new look, with several promotions and new hires.
At a ceremony during Monday night’s selectmen meeting, a new captain, four lieutenants, four firefighters and eight call firefighters were officially sworn in.
Held in the new town hall, the ceremony and was attended by dozens of family members, friends and firefighters.
“It’s an honor to have a swearing-in ceremony,” Fire Chief Justin Alexander said. “This one is special because it is the first in this room. It is great to see this room packed.”
Daniel Moore Jr. was promoted from lieutenant to captain and becomes one of five captains who oversee each of the five shifts.
The four new lieutenants are Joshua Impey, Ryan Millin, Dean Casbarra, and David Motta. Impey’s father, Thomas, is a captain on the department.
“That’s a real special thing. This doesn’t happen very often,” Alexander said of the family connection.
The chief noted that he himself is a fourth-generation firefighter but never served on the same force as his father or grandfather.
Alexander let the audience know the firefighters underwent a lengthy and difficult process, with written exams, an assessment and interviews with the chief.
“We’ve had a lot of movement the last few years,” he said of the promotions.
The new firefighters include Michael Twitchell, Michael Allen, Benjamin Angelo and Jason Wilson.
The call firefighters are Michael Bourque, Shawn Langille, Kyle Bainton, Brian Donovan, Chris Brigham, Michael Mercadante, Gabriel Crowley and Brian Grenier.
“The road to get here is long and many full-time people you see here tonight started that way,” Alexander said, referring to the job of a call firefighter. He noted call firefighters also undergo intense training.
“It’s a defining moment in everyone’s career,” Alexander said of being sworn in.
Town Clerk Ellen Robertson was on hand for the swearing-in of the firefighters.
“This is an example of the dedication of town employees,” selectmen Chairman Jeffrey Johnson said. “I do think it is important, this celebration.”
