PLAINVILLE — There was a whiff of something in the air earlier this week in town.
Firefighters on Wednesday responded to several calls for the odor of gas in the Walnut Hill neighborhood but discovered no leaks after checking individual homes.
The fire department said the smell dissipated throughout the day but some residents reported an odor on Thursday further west near Route 1A.
Any residents with any concerns are urged to call the fire department.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
