PLAINVILLE -- A sprinkler system contained a machine fire at a business in an industrial building on Cross Street Sunday until firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.
Firefighters responded to Stone Medical Engineering at 17 Cross St. about 4 p.m. after receiving a master box alarm at the fire station, according to Fire Chief Richard Ball.
The fire was contained to a waste oil heater.
Firefighters used smoke ejector fans to clear smoke from the business, which is one of the firms in the industrial building, Ball said.
North Attleboro firefighters assisted at the scene and off-duty firefighters covered the fire station for other emergency calls.
