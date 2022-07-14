PLAINVILLE -- When firefighters show up to an emergency, they often help people get back on their feet.
Apparently, that also goes for the equine kind.
About 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to 18 Rhodes St. where a 24-year-old horse named Oliver had gotten in a stall was unable to get up. He had been on the floor of the barn for about a half- hour, according to fire officials.
Firefighters were able to slide the horse the stall and help him to his feet, which the owners told officials had saved the aging animal’s life.
“They were able to get him to an area where he could get up,” Fire Chief Richard Ball said Thursday.
The fire department has slings and other equipment, Ball said, but the crew was able to help the horse without them.
He said firefighters are called out to help in equine emergencies from time to time because there are several horse farms in town.