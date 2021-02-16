PLAINVILLE — Two area police departments are seeking financial help from a state fund to deal with what they say are extra burdens imposed by the local casino’s operations.
Police departments in Foxboro and Plainville are seeking to tap into the state’s Community Mitigation Fund, which was established by the Legislature to “support communities and governmental entities in offsetting costs related to the construction and operation of gaming facilities” — including Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1.
Both departments want money for vehicles and other expenses, citing an increase in traffic and police reports since the slots parlor opened five years ago
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is seeking public comment on the grant applications, which include not only the local departments but dozens of requests from communities and agencies around the state that are citing impacts from all three of the state’s gaming venues.
Plainville police are seeking a total of $95,300 for a multi-use van — which would be used to transport prisoners for court appearances, allowing cruisers to stay on patrol — and traffic mitigation equipment to track and measure the impact of an increase in traffic in town.
Foxboro’s request is for $283,000 for traffic safety equipment, police training and three unmarked SUVs. Foxboro’s application cites an increase in traffic accidents and police reports on Route 1 leading to Plainridge.
Since 2015, the gaming commission has issued approximately $23 million in funding to advance needs in transportation, transportation construction projects, community planning, workforce development and public safety for municipalities and government entities located in the vicinity of the casinos.
The complete applications can be reviewed at the commission’s website, massgaming.com.
Comments can be emailed to mgccomments@massgaming.gov with ‘2021 Community Mitigation Fund applications’ in the subject line. The commission will review any comments received before making a determination on each application. Awards are expected to be decided by the Commission by June 30.
