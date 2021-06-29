Two area communities will be receiving shares of approximately $4.8 million in funding for police equipment and training, courtesy of the state’s gambling venues.
The state Gaming Commission recently approved the awards to Plainville, home of Plainridge Park Casino, and neighboring Foxboro from community mitigation funds.
Plainville will receive $95,000 to purchase a transport van along with an informational data collection signboard and trailer to hold and transport traffic control equipment. Foxboro will get $81,000 for personnel training and equipment.
The fund, established by the state gaming law, helps host and surrounding communities and other qualified applicants to offset costs related to casino construction and operation.
This year, grants went to a dozen cities and towns and four other law enforcement or educational entities.
Since 2015, the commission has awarded nearly $28 million in grants from the Community Mitigation Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.