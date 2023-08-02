Plainville, Foxboro and Wrentham are getting more money for Plainridge Park Casino being in their backyard.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved over $10.2 million in Community Mitigation Fund grants to numerous municipalities and other eligible entities across Massachusetts, it was announced Wednesday.
The three local towns are earmarked to receive $272,000 for the continued implementation and expansion of strategies outlined in Phase 1 of a Regional Destination Marketing Plan.
The plan aims to promote the area for tourism and economic development by highlighting local attractions, including Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Wrentham, Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place in Foxboro, and Plainridge in Plainville.
Also, the police and fire departments in Foxboro, Wrentham and Plainville are getting additional gambling mitigation funding.
Plainville Police are set to get $123,750 for Force Science Certification to prepare law enforcement professionals.
Plainville’s fire department can expect $13,180 to purchase four electric vehicle fire blankets.
Foxboro Police are slated to receive $61,400, including $42,400 for police training and $19,000 for issues related to hotel calls for service.
Wrentham Police will buy two Speed Alert 24 radar message signs with the with $44,900 they are getting.
Since 2015, the commission has awarded about $47.9 million in grants from the Community Mitigation Fund.
The fund, established by the gaming law, helps host and surrounding communities and other qualified applicants to offset costs related to casino construction and operation.
Grant awards support a range of community needs including education, transportation, infrastructure, housing, environmental issues, public safety, and emergency services.
This year the commission approved two new categories to allow communities to seek funds for regionally significant projects and for community-based research projects.
The Community Mitigation Fund review team conducted a comprehensive review of applications to ensure compliance with guidelines and made recommendations to the commission over the course of several public meetings throughout the spring. After deliberation on those recommendations, the commission voted on the awards.